Saturday 25th March, 2017

Caribbean Herald News

Beijing Film Festival to screen art house icon David Lynch retrospective

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Beijing International Film Festival has added some iconic art house fare to its lineup, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.The government-backed event announced this week that it w ...

Honduran Farmers Prize Rainwater as Most Precious Harvest

TEPIC, MEXICO - In the heart of Honduras' notorious 'Dry Corridor,' the most important harvest for farmer Daniel Cruz Castro is rainwater.The construction of a reservoir and irrigation system means ...

Stroman, USA shut down Puerto Rico to win WBC

LOS ANGELES -- Right-hander Marcus Stroman took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Ian Kinsler had a two-run home run, and the United States beat Puerto Rico 8-0 to win the World Baseball Classic fo ...

Poulter heads field in Puerto Rico

With 64 of the world's top 69 players teeing up this week in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, some might consider the Puerto Rico Open, the PGA Tour's opposite event, an aftertho ...

Fidel Castro 'breathes' at bizarre art exhibition

The model of Castro - made of acrylic and silica gel - can be seen 'breathing' almost imperceptibly on his deathbed thanks to a set of surreal animations at the Hong Kong exhibition. ...

Dr. Jennifer Joe gets social for physicians

Dr. Jennifer JoeTitle: CEO of Medstro and editor-in-chief of MedTech Boston, both in Cambridge; urgent care/emergency physician, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, Jamaica Plain and West ...

Margarita Dilone

Margarita Dilone is a D.C. native who's witnessed firsthand the waves of change in the District.Her most vivid memory was perhaps one of D.C.'s most painful moments: She lived through the 1968 riots ...

Philadelphia DA Seth Williams enters not guilty plea in corruption scandal

Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams entered a not guilty plea to nearly two dozen charges related to his alleged acceptance of tens of thousands of dollars in gifts ' including a trip to the ...

Pak tour of Windies will be controversy-free : Talat Ali

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar.23 (ANI): In the wake of the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal, national team manager Talat Ali has assured that the upcoming tour of West Indies will be a ...

With a sour taste after days of negotiating, Trump says he is done negotiating, but will this be his first legislative failure?

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w

